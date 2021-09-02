Officers are investigating after shots were fired in Bay City's south end on Thursday shattering a home's window.
Gunshots were heard near 18th Street and Madison Avenue around 1:26 p.m. Officers found a home at the corner of 18th at Fitzhugh Street with a broken window and several shell casings according to the Bay city Department of Public Safety.
Witnesses told police shots were fired from a black SUV that was pursuing a smaller red SUV. There are no current suspects according to officers.
If anyone has any information, they can call 989-892-8571.
