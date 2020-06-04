Crews responded to a house and garage fire in the Thomas Township.
Firefighters were called to 8578 Geddes Road at about 4:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 4.
The Thomas Township Fire Chief says there were no reported injuries.
While a cause has not been determined, the fire remains under investigation.
The Saginaw Township, James Township fire departments assisted Thomas Township firefighters.
