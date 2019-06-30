The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what caused an explosion at an apartment building.
At 5:12 a.m. on Sunday, June 30, central dispatch received a report of an explosion in the 2000 block of Argyle Road.
Deputies from the sheriff’s office were sent with crews from the Argyle Fire Department.
According to deputies, an apartment building sustained extensive damage from an explosion.
The sheriff’s office said the three apartments most affected by the incident were not occupied when the explosion happened.
The residents in the attached apartment were not injured.
While this incident remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
The Argyle and Moore fire departments helped secure the scene with the Sanilac County Emergency Manager.
Bingham EMS also responded to the scene for medical evaluation and assistance.
