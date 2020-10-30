The Bay City Public Safety Department is investigating a pair of shootings that left no injuries.
Officers were sent to the 500 block of N. Sherman St. at 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 29 for a report of gunshots.
Police learned someone shot from a dark-colored SUV, and some of the shots struck a residence.
No one was injured from this incident, police said.
While officers were investigating that incident, gunshots were reported in the 100 block of Clay St., near Wenona and Crump streets.
When police arrived, they found a vehicle in a driveway that was struck by two gunshots.
No injuries were reported from this incident.
A witness told investigators someone on foot fired the shots.
At this time, it’s unclear if the incidents are related.
Police do not have any suspects in custody related to either of the incidents.
Both shootings remain under investigation.
