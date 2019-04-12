A Gladwin Community Schools bus was involved in an accident.
The school district said there were no injuries from the incident on Friday afternoon, April 12.
The students will be routed home on a different bus.
Parents with any questions or concerns may contact the superintendent, Rick Seebeck, at (989) 429-0610.
