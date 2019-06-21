No injuries were reported after a kitchen fire broken out at a Saginaw home.
It was paged out by central dispatch at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 21.
The Saginaw Fire Department was sent to a home on Congress Avenue, between Mershon and Barnard Street, for the fire.
