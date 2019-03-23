Michigan State Police responded to a single-engine plane crash in Mecosta County.
On Saturday, March 23 at 10:38 a.m., troopers from the MSP Mt. Pleasant post were sent to Canadian Lakes runway for the crash.
Police said the two occupants inside the plane were not injured.
The investigation was turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office and Morton Township Fire Department assisted MSP in responding to the crash.
No further information was released.
