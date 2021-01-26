A train derailment has closed part of E. Wilder Road in Bay County.
It happened about 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26 on E. Wilder Road, east of Marquette Avenue, according to Bay County Central Dispatch.
The Bay County Sheriff's Office said no injuries have been reported from this incident.
The Lake State Railway Company is working to get the train back on track.
At this time, it’s unclear how long the roadway will be blocked.
Drivers are asked to find a different route.
No word yet on what caused the derailment.
