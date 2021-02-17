State troopers are responding to a multiple-vehicle crash involving an EMS vehicle.
It happened on I-475 near Atherton Road in Genesee County, Wednesday morning, Feb. 17.
Michigan State Police said the EMS vehicle was blocking the roadway for a disabled vehicle when another vehicle struck the EMS.
Eight vehicles were involved in the crash, according to MSP.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Stay with TV5 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.