State troopers are responding to a multiple-vehicle crash involving an EMS vehicle.

It happened on I-475 near Atherton Road in Genesee County, Wednesday morning, Feb. 17.

Michigan State Police said the EMS vehicle was blocking the roadway for a disabled vehicle when another vehicle struck the EMS.

Eight vehicles were involved in the crash, according to MSP.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

