A state prosecutor who lost his job after having a relationship with a woman in an assault case isn't entitled to unemployment benefits.
An administrative law judge with the state of Michigan says Brian Kolodziej's "misconduct has been established."
Kolodziej was an assistant attorney general until he was forced out in September.
He acknowledged having an intimate relationship with a woman while he was handling her sexual assault case in Isabella County but said it was consensual.
Attorney General Dana Nessel called it "incredibly disturbing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.