Ice volcanoes?
The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids posted a video of “ice volcanoes” erupting in Michigan at Oval Beach in Saugatuck.
This is what Michigan Tech has to say about phenomenon:
Ice volcanoes commonly occur during the winter months along the north shore of Lake Superior. Cones begin to form at the leading edge of the ice shelf as it builds out into the lake. When the waves, driven by strong onshore winds, feel bottom they build and break onto the ice shelf. After the ice shelf has built out, waves continue to travel underneath the ice and are forced up through cracks and previously formed cones.
