A northern Michigan woman who was sentenced to prison because a judge believed she would use drugs while pregnant won't face additional time behind bars.
Samantha Hughes appeared in court Friday for a new sentence for a probation violation, weeks after the state appeals court released her from prison. The court said Grand Traverse County Judge Thomas Power showed "extreme bias" in locking her up last December.
Power said he was concerned that Hughes would use drugs while pregnant. She gave birth while in custody in July.
The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that a different judge, Kevin Elsenheimer, sentenced Hughes to time served. He also waived many fines so she could support her children.
Hughes says she's grateful to be back with them.
