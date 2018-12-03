No one was hurt after fire broke out at an adult foster care home in Flint.
Firefighters were called to 3220 Prospect Street Monday afternoon.
At the time of the fire, there were two people inside, but they escaped unharmed, according to Battalion Chief Mark Kovach.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but most of the damage is to the basement, according to Kovach.
It’s expected that after some clean-up, the home should be livable again.
