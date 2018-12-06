No students were on board when a Mid-Michigan school bus was rear-ended.
Owosso Public School officials said the accident happened Thursday morning.
The bus driver, and the driver of the other vehicle were not hurt, according to the school.
The district said the driver of the other vehicle was at fault, and that vehicle sustained heavy damage.
The school bus apparently had little damage.
