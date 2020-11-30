Crews were able to put out a fire after a floor partially collapsed.
On Monday, November 30, at approximately 9:14 a.m. Bay City Department of Public Safety personnel were called to 211 Clay Street for a report of a structure fire.
Crews arrived to find smoke showing from all doors and windows on the first floor.
Firefighters made an interior attack and located the fire just inside the front door. Fire suppression activities were hampered due to partial floor collapse on the first floor.
No one was hurt, and the fire is under investigation.
