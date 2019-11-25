House fire at Monroe and N. Carolina
Source: WNEM

No one was hurt in a morning house fire in Saginaw.

Firefighters were called to Monroe and N. Carolina on Nov. 25.

Investigators said the fire was contained to the first floor, but there was heat and smoke damage upstairs.

Everyone got out, but officials say they will not be able to live in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.