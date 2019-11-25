No one was hurt in a morning house fire in Saginaw.
Firefighters were called to Monroe and N. Carolina on Nov. 25.
Investigators said the fire was contained to the first floor, but there was heat and smoke damage upstairs.
Everyone got out, but officials say they will not be able to live in the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
