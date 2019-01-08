No one was hurt in a rollover crash in the area of East Genesee and M-46 (Holland Avenue).
Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported the accident just after 7:30 a.m.
TV5 was told a male driver was cited for running a red light.
No further information was released.
