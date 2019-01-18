Plane makes emergency landing at Gaylord Regional Airport
Source: Michigan State Police

No one was hurt after a twin-engine Cessna airplane was forced to make an emergency landing at Gaylord Regional Airport on Thursday.

It happened at around 4:20 p.m. after the pilot learned the front landing gear wouldn’t deploy.

The pilot was the only one on board, and is OK. The plane was damaged, and the FAA has been contacted.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Continuous News Manager

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.