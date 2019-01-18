No one was hurt after a twin-engine Cessna airplane was forced to make an emergency landing at Gaylord Regional Airport on Thursday.
It happened at around 4:20 p.m. after the pilot learned the front landing gear wouldn’t deploy.
The pilot was the only one on board, and is OK. The plane was damaged, and the FAA has been contacted.
