No one was injured after a crane slid off a barge into the Saginaw River on Monday.
It happened about 12:35 p.m. at the Saginaw Bay Yacht Club in Hampton Township.
The owner of the barge received a call that morning that the barge was leaning, Hampton Township Public Safety Lt. Michael Wedding said, adding the owner said the barge must have had a leak.
The owner went to the yacht club and saw one side of the barge was under water, Wedding said.
The owner tried to start a water pump, but was not able to.
The barge took on more water, causing the crane to slide off the barge into the river, Wedding said.
The Hampton Township Public Safety Department was assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard.
