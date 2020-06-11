No one was injured after a house caught fire in Mt. Pleasant on Wednesday, June 10.
It happened about 3:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Street.
Firefighters observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure upon arrival to the scene.
The resident of the house was home at the time, but was able to make it out safely, the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department said.
Crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly.
The structure sustained heavy smoke and fire damage, the department said.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
