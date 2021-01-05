No one was injured after a minivan crashed into an Owosso restaurant on Tuesday.
A minivan crashed into the northeast corner of the Hardees located on 534 E. Main St. in Owosso on Jan. 5.
No one was injured and the building sustained substantial structural damage, Owosso Public Safety Chief Kevin Lenkart said.
