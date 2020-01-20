No one was injured following a crash involving a Hale Area Schools bus Monday morning.
The crash happened about 6:30 to 6:40 a.m. on Sage Lake Road, a couple miles north of M-55.
A car was traveling towards the bus when it lost control and the bus crashed into the vehicle, Hale Area Schools Superintendent Robert Colby said.
There were two students on board at the time, but no one was injured, Colby said.
The students' parents arrived to the scene and picked up the students.
“I’m really happy things turned out as well as it did. It could have been a lot worse,” Colby said.
The bus sustained damage, but the extent is unclear at this time.
The Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.