The Michigan Gaming Control Board has suspended racing at Sports Creek due to regulatory and licensing issues.
Michigan Gaming Control Board Executive Director Richard Kalm issued an order accepting AmRace and Sports LLC’s surrender of its 2019 race meeting license and simulcast permit for Sports Creek Raceway.
“AmRace and Sports was unable to meet two key licensing conditions: an agreement with a certified horsemen's association and a contract for simulcasting races from other tracks,” Kalm said. “This means they could not hold live races, and the public could not bet on broadcast races. While the outcome is unfortunate, I accept AmRace and Sports’ decision.”
In October, the MGCB ordered the applicant to meet these and other licensing conditions, including certain safety and security measures and licensing of some track employees.
Both a track license and a race meeting license are required for pari-mutuel horse racing in Michigan.
AmRace and Sports officials acquired the Sports Creek property in mid-December, and Kalm said the track’s new owners indicated plans to apply for a 2020 race meeting license.
“AmRace and Sports indicated it plans to seek track and race meeting licenses for 2020,” Kalm said. “We hope the extra time will be enough for the firm to accomplish everything needed to bring horse racing back to Sports Creek.”
The MGCB’s executive director issues annual race meeting orders in October.
