No one was reported injured in a fire at the old Bridgeport Community Schools Administration Building, according to the Bridgeport Fire Department.
Bridgeport fire says, the fire started in the basement of the front end of the building.
The building was bought out and is not owned by Bridgeport schools anymore.
One person was in the building when the fire started, but were able to get out safely, according to the fire department.
