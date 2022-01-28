No one was injured in a Friday morning structure fire, according to the St. Charles Fire Department.
Multiple fire departments arrived at a fire on E. Clinton Street in St. Charles. The first department to arrive reported heavy smoke and damage.
The fire department said the smoke detectors helped the family get out safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
