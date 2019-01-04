No serious injuries were reported after a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Tuscola County.
At 3:51 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 4, troopers were sent to the accident involving a Caro Community Schools bus on East Caro Road, near Cameron Road.
The investigation shows that an eastbound Ford F-150 pickup truck on East Caro failed to stop for a school bus with its flashing red lights were on and stop sign was displayed.
The pickup truck struck a Chevrolet Trailblazer from behind which caused the Trailblazer to hit the school bus.
The bus had nine children on board, ranging from ages 5-years-old to 12-years-old.
The driver of the Trailblazer, a 63-year-old man from Decker, sustained minor injuries.
An 11-year-old child, who was sitting in the last seat on the bus, also had minor injuries.
The Trailblazer driver was taken to a local hospital while the 11-year-old child was treated at the scene and released to his parents.
Michigan State Police said alcohol and drugs were not involved in this crash.
Troopers believe fatigued driving may have been a contributing factor.
The pickup truck driver was cited and released from the scene.
Responders closed East Caro Road for about 30 minutes for the investigation and to clear the roadway.
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Caro post were assisted by Caro Community Schools, Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, Caro Police Department, Caro Fire Department, and MMR.
