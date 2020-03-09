No one was hurt after a crash involving a school bus.
It happened on Monday, March 9, in the area of M-15 and 22nd Street in Bay County’s Hampton Township.
The Hampton Township Public Safety Department said while students were on board at the time, none were injured. They were put on another bus and taken to school.
No other information is available at this time.
