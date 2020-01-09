Local activists will gather to protest action against Iran.
According to the Facebook event, the rally will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Saginaw County Courthouse.
It will be hosted by Carly Hammond, a candidate for Michigan’s 95th State House District.
Anti-war protesters have organized rallies across the U.S. and across the world to protest action against Iran.
READ MORE: Activists across the US and the world protest a possible war with Iran
Those rallies were organized by the Act Now to Stop War & End Racism (ANSWER) Coalition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.