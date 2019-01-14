Saginaw County Central Dispatch reports a water main break on Saginaw's west side.
That break is delaying the opening of the Saginaw County Government Center until noon.
The Government Center includes the county courts, department offices, and the county jail.
Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel said the county jail also lost water service due to the main break.
Inmates cannot shower but they are being provided with water bottles, Federspiel said.
Toilets will be manually flushed while the jail waits for the water service to turn back on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.