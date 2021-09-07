Davison High School went into a lockdown after a student reported seeing a gun.
A student told a teacher they saw another student with a gun at the high school, according to Michelle Edwards, the school district’s communication director.
The high school went into lockdown immediately and staff members called 911. After reviewing camera footage, school staff identified the student in question. He was then interviewed by police.
The school district said no weapons have been found and no injuries or gunshots have been reported.
Parents did receive communication from the school district about the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.