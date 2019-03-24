Lottery officials say, the Powerball jackpot has jumped to $750 million after there was no winner in Saturday night's drawing.
The winning numbers are 24, 25, 52, 60 and 66, with a Powerball of 5.
The next drawing for what would be the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. history is Wednesday.
You can catch the drawing on TV 5 during the 11:00 p.m. news.
