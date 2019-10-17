NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has issued the 2019-2020 Winter Outlook. This goes from December to February.
What does this mean for us in Mid-Michigan? The outlook shows that we could have above-average precipitation this winter, but our temperature could go either above, near, or below average.
Temperature Outlook
From this map, the western Great Lakes have equal chances for below, near or above average temperatures. No part of the U.S. is favored to have below-average temperatures this winter.
However, cold weather is expected and some areas could still experience a colder-than-average winter.
Precipitation Outlook
Wetter-than-average conditions are possible for us this Winter in the Great Lakes State and for a good majority of the Northern Tier of the United States.
Does this mean more snow for us? It could, but it is all based on temperature.
Courtesy: NOAA/NWS
