The non-emergency phone line for Gratiot County Central Dispatch is down.
If you need assistance from your local police department, you are asked to call their specific number for any non-emergency matters. If you have an emergency, call 911.
The police departments in the area are listed below as well as their non-emergency numbers:
- St. Louis Police - 989-681-5285
- Alma Police - 989-463-8317
- Breckenridge Police - 989-842-5657
- Gratiot County Sheriff - 989-875-5211
