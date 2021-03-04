Plenty of people, organizations, and non-profits have gone above and beyond to help those in serious need over the past year. A relatively new non-profit is joining the cause to provide immediate relief.
Unified Under Hope has provided emergency relief to nine locations across southeastern and mid-Michigan. The idea to help started from a COVID-19 diagnosis.
“Unified Under Hope started in my parent’s basement when I caught COVID back in March,” said Jousef Shkoukani, founder of Unified Under Hope.
Shkoukani is a Michigan State University law student. He is the founder of the non-profit, whose mission is to help communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
“Specifically those areas that were already facing some challenges and uphill battles, even prior to COVID,” he added.
The non-profit aims to achieve two goals: provide economic and emergency relief. That included a big personal protective equipment donation to Hurley Medical Center in Flint last April.
“Our first donation was at Hurley Medical Center, we raised over $3,000 in donations and we donated over 1,500 in PPE,” Shkoukani said. “It’s going and providing those resources that they need in the here and now and making it a little bit easier through those difficult times,” he continued.
The non-profit raised $20,000 through crowdfunding in a nine-month span. The money provides adequate resources for communities in Flint, Detroit, and Washtenaw County. Unified Under Hope also wants to find the cause of disparities in these communities.
“With addressing the economic relief, it’s what causes those health disparities, what can we strike the root at” Shkoukani questioned.
The non-profit is made up of student volunteers and professionals.
“If we can create a more equitable Michigan, even if we’re just students, even if we’re just young adults, even if it’s incremental, that’s one step closer to creating a more equitable world,” Shkoukani exclaimed.
For Shkoukani, an equitable world is all he wants to see and achieve.
“At the end of the day, we all are under the banner that is human, and all under the banner that is hope. I think hope is much stronger than any fear and any inequality,” Shkoukani said.
In the meantime, Unified Under Hope is in the process of launching a supplemental tutoring program with college students to provide mentorships to students who would otherwise not have one.
You can learn more about Unified Under Hope and donate by heading to their website.
