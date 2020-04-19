A new non-profit is continuing its efforts to protect those with compromised immune systems.
“Cancer patients are all having very mixed reactions and emotions like many of us,” said Anne Bradley, campaign manager of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night.
Bradley said it’s a nerve-wracking time to have to receive treatment.
She said the non-profit, which has been active in Michigan for more than 30 years, focuses on patients affected by blood cancer, which has been increasingly worrisome amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I know there’s a lot of anxiety around going to places where people are and going to healthcare facilities because if you’re immunocompromised you’re already at an increased risk,” Bradley said.
She said in order to help out, LLS set up a COVID-19 relief fund for patients who are experiencing hardship.
To go along with that, Bradley said the society is also figuring out ways to give back to frontline workers in Mid-Michigan through its Light the Night campaign.
“We are very focused in the Great Lakes Bay Region, especially on giving back locally to those who are affected and helping to support our healthcare partners. So we’ve been able to support so far, healthcare workers at Covenant Hospital. And with support from Garber Automotive and Kurek Tool, we’re hopeful that other local businesses who are looking for a way to give back in a concrete way who don’t know where to start, we can help them do that,” Bradley said.
Bradley said this is about giving back and helping everyone come together in trying times.
“Our mission with Light the Night is to bring light into the darkness of cancer. So as you can imagine, a very dark moment to be diagnosed with cancer and people are still getting diagnosed every three minutes – even during this pandemic. So we thought it was important to add a focus, not to take anything away from our patients and families, but we wanted to do something additional to help those on the frontline of the pandemic,” Bradley said.
