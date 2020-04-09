The CAN Council is asking for help providing diapers to local families in need.
With the added economic stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, CAN Council is giving out for diapers than normal.
According to CEO Emily Yeager, they normally only give diapers to families who use CAN Council services such as parenting classes.
The nonprofit that helps children suffering abuse and neglect and works to end abusive situations said they began providing diapers to the community at-large but need help.
They normally distribute 5,000 diapers a month but have given out twice that amount in the last two weeks.
"A child in a soiled diaper cries. And that crying can cause a parent to snap and hurt the baby, shake the baby, etc. That's what we need to prevent," Yeager said.
Donating money is the quickest way to help. You can donate on their website and indicate "For diapers" in the notes.
