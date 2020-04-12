A local non-profit handed out Easter Sunday dinners to-go, all while maintaining safe social distance.
Midland’s Open Door is a non-profit that helps people in need of food, clothing and shelter.
Sunday night, the group hosted a carryout Easter dinner from its soup kitchen.
“I’m glad to be able to that we have people that are willing to help,” said Renee Pettinger, executive director. “Both from purchasing the food for the meal and that we have volunteers willing to come and serve it.
She says her group served a few hundred Easter dinners Sunday.
In addition to the meals, in this time of non-contact and social distancing, her group reached out to community members to write notes of support, to help lift their spirits during these rough times.
“We did a neighbor-to-neighbor campaign just asking people please send in some cards for Easter that we can give to each person in their meal and we got a great response,” she said.
Pettinger says the need for their services have doubled since the coronavirus pandemic began.
That means they need more help than ever. But she tells me midland’s open door will continue to serve the community with free meals and shelter whenever it’s needed, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
