A non-profit organization started by Mid-Michigan college students hosted a water distribution center to help out Flint residents.
Pack Your Back was handing out fresh water at the Dort Federal Credit Union Events Center, located at 3501 Lapeer Road in Flint, from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
With Monday being Earth Day, the public was asked to bring empty plastic bottles to the distribution site where they will be collected and converted into eyewear by Pack Your Back’s recycling partner, Genusee Eyewear.
Pack Your Back was founded in 2016 by Central Michigan University students with the goal of helping Flint residents in the wake of the city’s water crisis.
Nestle, one of the partners of the event, donated 37,440 bottles of water as part of the company’s ongoing effort to support the community.
