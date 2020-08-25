Non-profit organizations suing governor, secretary of state

Two non-profit organizations are suing the Whitmer administration.
In less than one month, Michigan voters can start casting their ballots for the presidential election.
In the lawsuits, the two non-profits, One Nation and the Election Integrity Fund, claim Michigan’s governor and secretary of state are using COVID-19 precautions and restrictions to silence political speech and push people to vote early and vote by mail.
The Thomas More Society is filing the two lawsuits for One Nation and the Elections Integrity Fund.
The lawsuit against Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson challenges the actions to expand absentee and mail-in voting in Michigan.
Phill Kline is the director of the Amistad Project at the Thomas More Society.
Although the groups support absentee voting, he said they have concerns.
“People at the poll are trained to prevent intimidation, coercion, and people misleading voters,” Kline said.
In Michigan, you don’t need a reason to cast an absentee ballot, a measure that voters approved in 2018.
The law says signatures must be compared on the application to the ballot.
Kline said that’s a law Benson isn’t abiding by.
“She has told them that there is a sophisticated software program that compares signatures,” Kline said. “There is not. Not offered any training and signature comparison. Not offered best practices. She has no way in verifying whether someone did compare.”
The other lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Western Michigan claims that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency orders limiting public gatherings are illegally preventing campaign rallies.
“She is prohibiting by law with the threat of jail people gathering to express speech,” Kline said.
Michigan has seen dozens of protests and rallies this summer.
One Nation president Linda Lee Tarver says the non-profit tried to rally against racism and bigotry.
“As we took steps to speak our message and to impact the fall election, we were told we cannot rally,” Tarver said.
Right now, Michigan allows crowds of up to 100 people to gather outdoors and no more than 10 people at public indoor public gatherings.
“She is stealing the voice of these grassroots organizations that want to get their message out at the threat of going to jail,” Tarver said. “That is not consistent with the first amendment.”
Staff says the governor and secretary of state don’t comment on pending litigation.
The lawsuits come about 10 weeks before the presidential election and Michigan will play a big role in the race to the White House.
President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is planning an event in Michigan this week after the Republican National Convention wraps up.
Vice President Mike Pence plans to make a campaign stop in Traverse City on Friday.
