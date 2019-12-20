Active-duty military members often see difficult transitions when trying to integrate back into American society.
One local veteran is taking their skills from the armed forces and turning them into opportunities in skilled trades.
“The veterans are well sought after commodities,” said Ed Koledo, statewide director of Helmets to Hardhats.
Koledo said the types of careers that former service members should look into are the trades.
“The skills that they get, the soft skills they develop, their ability to work as a team and all that from the military,” Koledo said.
Koledo served 30 years in the Army National Guard and was also a former Linden Community Schools superintendent. He said it was his background that brought him to work for Helmets to Hardhats.
The non-profit organization links service members coming out of the military with new careers.
“We try to match that up with a skill that would work with them and then we kind of hotline them into whatever program they will do good in," Koledo said.
Koledo said the trades are great because you get a good education and you don’t have to wait to start making money.
"You can raise a family in and you can retire with dignity when you come work in the trades. The apprenticeship will last three to five years and you're a journeyman. And that whole time is earn while you learn,” Koledo said.
Currently, there are more than 70 career fields in the 14 different trades the veterans could get into. Electrical, sheet metal and operating engineers are just some of those options.
Koledo said there are some great opportunities out there and he is hoping to help those who have served find a new career.
“Right now, my generation is all retiring from the skilled trades, but also with the skilled trades I’m looking at doubling the workforce in a lot of cases because of everything that needs to get done,” Koledo said.
