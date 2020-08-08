LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A nonprofit organization wants to gain ownership of four Michigan dams, including two that failed in storms on May 19.
The Four Lakes Task Force representing Wixom Lake property owners in the Midland area wants to restore the infrastructure and shoreline of Wixom and Sanford lakes, while saving local residents' houses from being lost to the eroding edges of what were once the lakes.
Meanwhile, nature is returning to craters left from the lakes drained by two dams that failed in May. But not always in a good way.
Initially, they were dry, but wet weather has caused plants and trees to start growing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.