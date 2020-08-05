“In our view, any death by gun violence is one too many,” said Christopher Smith, Chairperson for the Michigan Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence.
Smith says gun violence is not only a national problem, but one right here in the state.
He says his nonprofit works to reduce just that.
“Michigan tends to be sort of in the middle of the pack for states when it comes to issues of fun violence and gun homicides in particular, but if you think about this nationally, and we have to think nationally because guns come from across state lines as well, we’re talking close to 40,000 people per year who die from firearms,” said Smith.
Smith says unfortunately this also impacts children.
He says about 700 kids aged 11 and younger will be injured or killed by firearms each year which is why he says it’s important for parents to take action.
“When you have your child going to play at someone else’s house? It’s very typical for parents to say ‘Will there be an adult there to supervise? Is there a swimming pool? Is the pool locked? Is there a gate around the pool?’ And what we would like parents to also consider saying is ‘Are there firearms in the home? And are those firearms secured?’”
Smith says gun violence prevention is made possible through education and he says that’s what his organization strives for.
“We’d like to get people away from that emotion, away from the rhetoric and think what are the kinds of steps we can take that respect the second amendment, but also reduce the deaths and injuries from firearms,” said Smith.
