Nonpublic and religious schools are suing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration after the state extended a coronavirus order preventing in-person instruction at Michigan high schools.
The lawsuit claims the order violates the First Amendment right to practice religion.
The group filing the federal lawsuit represents more than 400 nonpublic schools, three Catholic high schools, and about a dozen parents.
Brian Broderick is the executive director of the Michigan Association of Non-Public Schools, which represents schools under the Diocese of Lansing. He thinks the state should leave out schools of worship in their executive order.
"The state is requiring that we close and we don’t think it’s right,” Broderick said.
On Dec. 7, parents and the association filed a lawsuit against the state. Broderick said the state order infringes on their First Amendment rights, specifically the freedom of religion.
"We don’t think it’s proper. We want to have the ability to stay open so that we can form students and their faith,” Broderick said.
Members supporting the lawsuit agree the extension of state order confirms their fears that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will continue to make decisions about closing schools without regard to the efficiency of local COVID-19 school safety plans.
"The diocese of Lansing alone, there’s an infection rate of 1.06 since August. In Archdiocese of Detroit, it was 1.1 percent. So we are doing it, and all the time and effort our schools have put in to prepare to offer in-person education, and it’s working, Broderick said.
Broderick said the school has spent thousands of dollars to implement COVID-19 safety precautions.
He said not only is this causing issues practicing their faith, it is also impeding on learning because in-person learning is better for students.
"This issue was just such a monumental importance,” Broderick said. “Regarding the ability to a in person education and to provide a religious education."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.