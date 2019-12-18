Noose found hanging in Detroit precinct

Detroit Police are investigating a noose found hanging from the ceiling in their 11th precinct on Saturday.
They are trying to determine if it’s a hate crime or a left-over piece of construction gear.
"It's a noose and it's hanging from the ceiling which was probably done, not by us but suspected by one of the contract workers that's working inside of the precinct," said an anonymous police officer.
This is what was first found by a general services worker on Friday when they were removing a drop ceiling in the lobby area on the 11th precinct.
Some officers suspect it’s a noose and even though command officials believe it’s likely a loop used to pull electrical wires, they say they are investigating.
“We don't want any of our officers or anyone in the community think we are sloughing this off, we are not," said Deputy Chief Elaine Bryant.
Some officers who think this is a noose speculate that disgruntled contractors are behind it.
Surveillance video shows a contractor walking in the parking lot.
He was at his own vehicle for less than 10 seconds before he is seen walking back and when he passes an officer’s vehicle is when he allegedly keys the passenger side because he had had a discussion with the officer about not parking there because they were about to mark newlines for parking spaces.
The contractor accused of keying the officer’s vehicle was reassigned.
“And if in our investigation we find that this was done intentionally by the contractor, then we will make sure appropriate action are taken,” said Commander Constance Slappey.
Some officers wonder if that upset those still working on-site and that’s why this alleged noose was left.
“We don't think someone that came in the precinct and put that loop in the ceiling and then replaced the ceiling," Deputy Chief Bryant.
The officer we talked to said he and others just want to make sure these incidents are thoroughly investigated and not swept under the rug.
"We're hoping that the focus is based on who is responsible for hanging this noose inside the precinct and not who is exposing what happened,” an anonymous police officer said.
Initially, investigators suspected a Detroit police officer could have been implicated in hanging the noose.
But surveillance video has ruled out any officers as the culprit.
