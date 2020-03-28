The North American International Auto Show is cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to organizers, the Federal Emergency Management Agency plans to repurpose the TFC Center, where the show is held, into a field hospital.
“Although we are disappointed, there is nothing more important to us than the health, safety and well-being of the citizens of Detroit and Michigan, and we will do what we can to support our community’s fight against the coronavirus outbreak,” said NAIAS Executive Director Rod Alberts.
2020 Chairman Doug North will serve in the role again for 2021. He said the charities that she show normally helps will hopefully still receive funds in some way.
“We know these organizations rely on the money raised at Charity Preview to fund many wonderful support services for the most vulnerable in our community,” North said. “With this in mind, we will be in touch with the charities in the near future to present some ideas.”
The sponsorship team for the show will also be in contact with each sponsor about their contracts.
Next year's show will take place June 19 through June 26.
