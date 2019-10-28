North Bay Produce Inc. voluntarily issued a recall of certain varieties of fresh apples due to the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
The recalled product was shipped from one packing-house between October 16 and October 21. It was shipped directly from the company to retailers, brokers, and wholesalers in Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin.
North Bay Produce Inc. has informed the FDA and its customers of this recall.
There aren’t reports linked to any illness related to this recall and no other products are affected by this recall.
Consumers who have the recalled product in their possession should not consume it and should discard or return the product to the place of purchase.
If you have any questions, please call 231-929-4001 or email recall@northbayproduce.com
