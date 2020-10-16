North Branch Area Schools made the decision to move North Branch Elementary students to its remote learning plan after recent cases of COVID-19.
"In coordination and consultation with the Lapeer County Health Department, the district has made the difficult decision to move instruction for North Branch Elementary students, BK to fourth grade - including Little Learners and Head Start - to our remote learning plan," Superintendent James Fish said in a letter to parents and guardians.
That move became effective Thursday, Oct. 15.
The elementary school building will be closed until Sunday, Oct. 25 to mitigate the situation.
"During this time, the health department has advised the district to complete deep cleaning of the elementary building. Additionally, the Lapeer County Health Department has asked that parents notify the school if their children become symptomatic in order to help stem the spread," Fish said in the letter.
The decision was made to close the building after the district was notified three additional individuals tested positive for COVID-19, Fish said.
An additional 50 people were placed under quarantine until Oct. 23.
"Due to the number of individuals already under quarantine, this joint decision was made to prioritize the health and safety of students, teachers and support staff," Fish said.
All students will return for in-person instruction on Monday, Oct. 26.
