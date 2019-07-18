Wayne Russell Gilbert, 58, of North Branch, was arraigned Thursday in connection with sharing child sexually abusive material on the internet.
Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit arrested Gilbert after an investigation found digital evidence of child sexually abusive material.
Gilbert faces 10 counts of distributing child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
He was arraigned in 71 District Court.
MSP encourages parents to talk to their children safety while using the internet. A list of resources is available here.
To report possible child sexual abuse, contact the CyberTipLine by clicking here.
