A North Carolina man was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in Isabella County.
At 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, a driver was stopped for a speed violation on US-127 in Isabella County.
The driver, a 22-year-old man from North Carolina told officers he had a handgun in his vehicle and didn’t have a concealed pistol license.
The driver was arrested and is lodged in the Isabella County Jail.
