A family Kawkawlin restaurant is being torn down after a fire, but it's not the end for the business.
In a Facebook post, the restaurant said it looks forward to reopening in 2019 when repairs are complete.
A small kitchen fire closed the restaurant back in June. There was visible damage to the roof and one side of the building.
The owners purchased the building in 1982.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.